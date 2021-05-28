Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Mohammed Choudhury has been named the new state schools superintendent.

Choudhury currently serves as the Associate Superintendent and Chief Strategy Talent and Innovation Officer with The San Antonio Independent School District. He previously served with public schools systems in Dallas and Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“For years, Maryland Public Schools have been a model for other states and there is an incredibly strong foundation to build upon to ensure that every Maryland student has the opportunity to build a great future. But being one of the top states for education doesn’t mean there aren’t gaps in the system, and it certainly doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement,” said Mohammed Choudhury. “With the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future as a guide for MSDE and every district in the state, the state’s leaders have shown a remarkable commitment to the hard work that’s necessary to bridge gaps and ensure every student has the tools and supports needed to be successful. I am honored by the board’s selection and look forward to hitting the ground running as Maryland’s next State Superintendent of Schools.”

Chodhury will replace Dr. Karen Salmon who is retiring June 30. He will serve out the remaining three years of her term. He starts on July 1, 2021.

Source

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mohammed Choudhury Appointed As New Maryland State Schools Superintendent was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: