Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

About four years ago, Sean “Diddy” Combs announced he was changing his name to “Love.” True to his word, the Bad Boy Records founder and Revolt honcho officially changed his born name, and he has the receipt to prove it in the form of a new driver’s license.

Well actually, Sean John Combs changed his middle and now properly goes by Sean Love Combs, per his announcement on Monday (May 3).

Combs shared his Florida license bearing his Star Island, Miami Beach address on Instagram (we wouldn’t recommend sharing such info online, but dude is filthy rich and can clearly afford security, be it corporal or of the online variety.

“Look what I just got in the mail today,” read his caption of the pic. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

“I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat,” was the caption of clip Combs shared on his birthday back in 2017. Flash forward to 2021, and so far Mr. Combs has been Puffy, Puff Daddy, P. Diddy, just Diddy, Brother Love and now just Love. We’re sure we missed some in that recap, and who knows if the whole “Love” thing is going to actually stick after the next four years.

Lately, Diddy was catching flack after the untimely death of Black Rob, with many saying he turned his back on the Harlem rapper when he desperately could have used his financial assistance. This, despite the former Bad Boy rapper earning the label millions of dollars while he was still on its roster. Nevertheless, Diddy reportedly at the least helped pay for the former Bad Boy rapper’s funeral.

Diddy Really Did Change His Name to “Love”, Per Driver’s License was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: