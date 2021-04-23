The DMV
You Can’t Be Serious: White Virginia Cop Shoots Stranded, Unarmed Black Man 10 Times After Giving Him A Ride Home

Isaiah Brown, 32, is in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds after being shot outside his home Wednesday morning

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

There have been way too many completely unnecessary police shootings and the latest one is one of the most egregious that you’ve probably ever heard of. A Virginia man, Isaiah Brown, 32, was shot multiple times by a sheriff’s deputy after the deputy gave him a ride home, left and then was called back to the man’s home for help. He is now in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds after being shot outside his home.

State police and Brown’s siblings say Brown’s interactions with the deputy began when Brown’s car broke down at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Route 3, several miles from his home. The deputy, who is white, gave Brown, who is Black, a ride home.

Brown’s brother talked with the deputy when they arrived. “He was like, ‘Your brother is fine. He’s not in trouble. His car broke down and I gave him a ride,” he said.

Shortly after that ride, that same officer was called back to the scene after Isaiah called 911 to complain about a dispute with a family member. Tazmon says that Isaiah wanted to get back to his car out of fear it would be towed. When the deputy arrived back at Isaiah’s home, family members say within minutes, he opened fire.

The home health care aide’s family told News4 they have no idea why the deputy opened fire. “The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Isaiah Brown’s brother, Tazmon Brown, said.

Isaiah Brown’s siblings said the deputy (whose name was not released) started shooting for no reason. “I’m just still trying to figure out where he felt the threat at, to feel the need to shoot,” Yolanda Brown, his sister, said. The deputy then began CPR. The family says Isaiah Brown was in surgery and was wounded in the face, neck, chest and pelvic area.

He was unarmed, state police confirmed. Isaiah Brown’s family said they’re frustrated and are seeking a lawyer and have contacted the NAACP.

State police confirmed that they have body camera footage of the shooting but said they will not release it publicly. They said they could not immediately comment on “any motive or circumstances” related to the shooting. Investigative findings will be turned over to a special prosecutor for review.

This cannot keep happening!

Source NBC Washington

