Gucci’s Aria Collection Is A Label Lovers Dream

Calling all label lovers! Gucci is about to give you the latest fashion trend of your dreams!

The Italian fashion powerhouse is turning 100 this year and in celebration of the brand’s centennial, Gucci is set to roll out major fashion projects all year long. From their already sold-out partnership with The North Face to their upcoming Beloved handbag campaign starring Serena Williams, the brand is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. And although it’s only April, Gucci is gearing up to drop their biggest designer partnership yet this Fall: the Aria Collection in collaboration with Balenciaga.

Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele and Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia are joining forces for a unique collection that combines logos, monograms, and silhouettes, and is pretty much a dream come true for every label lover around the world. Rather than calling it a “collaboration,” the Gucci and Balenciaga teams are calling this new venture “hacking,” because apparently, collaborations are out and hacking is in.

The collection premiered on Friday (April 16) as a fashion film and was rightfully billed as the “collab of the century” (reference previous note about “hacking”). According to Elle.com, the new collection features a unique mixture of Gucci and Balenciaga staples including “broad-shouldered tailoring, hourglass bags, starchy asymmetrical windbreakers, high-rise skin-tight boots, and co-branded jewelry.”

To celebrate the big “hack” and Gucci’s 100th birthday, the two fashion powerhouses presented an incredible fashion presentation that still has the fashionistas gawking at how explosive the designs were. The soundtrack to the show featured trendy hip-hop tunes such as Lil Pump’s “Gucci Gang,” Rick Ross, and Bhad Bhabie’s “Green Gucci Suit,” and the appropriately titled “Gucci Flip Flops,” reinforcing the brands’ high status within popular culture.

With Balenciaga’s blessing, Gucci incorporated some of the Balenciaga designer’s well-known pieces into the new designs which, according to Vogue.com, includes “the padded hip jacket of fall 2016 and spring 2017’s spandex peplum top and leggings.” Together, all of these signatures mixed to create its own set of symbols, including an anatomical heart encrusted with rhinestones and a new take on the brands’ classic tailoring.

The news of the label “hack” was met with mixed reviews on social media shortly after the fashion premiere ended. While some praised the brands’ innovation tactics and pointed out their favorite looks from the drop, others felt the double labels were a bit too much for their taste.

“I’m mesmerized by these Gucci x Balenciaga boots,” one Twitter user wrote while sharing a photo of the look.

“Gucci & Balenciaga printed on one item? Yerrr they’d troll me in the hood,” wrote another user, seemingly calling the brand’s double logos too much.

Whether you’re a fan of the new line or not, one thing is for sure: this Gucci and Balenciaga “hack” is the perfect way to celebrate Gucci’s 100 years in the fashion game!

