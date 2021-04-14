Hype Williams Pays Homage To Slim Aarons For Jay-Z’s New ‘Monogram’ Campaign

When the first ad campaign for Jay-Z’s new cannabis line, Monogram dropped, many were confused by the suburban lavish atmosphere featured in it being that Jay is a Hip-Hop icon.

Well, it turns out that it’s actually Hype Williams play on an iconic photoshoot done by famed socialite photographer, Slim Aarons. Known for capturing the lifestyles of the rich and famous on film, Aarons made a name for himself as his whole style was based around “photographing attractive people doing attractive things in attractive places.” Hype Williams decided for Jay’s Monogram campaign he’d pay homage to Aaron’s career concept and used Frank Sinatra’s house in Palm Springs where he recreated Aaron’s most notable poolside vignettes with the help of Curren$y, Chika, New York-based trio of culinary experts & activists Ghetto Gastro, and designer & stylist Aleali May.

Truth be told, the campaign ad is pretty dope.

The iconic Hip-Hop video director explained why he decided to go this route and made sense of his overall vision.

“The perception around cannabis has shifted a lot since the 20th century. If you were to ask me and my peers how we’d define the good life today, weed would definitely be a part of it. Whether we’re smoking to inspire creativity or to celebrate an achievement, cannabis has a rightful place in modern day culture,” said Williams via a statement. “HOV has a vision for the industry that he’s bringing to life through MONOGRAM. His focus for this campaign was to showcase how beautifully cannabis fits into the good life today, and I am honored to be a part of it.”

We’re not mad at this.

Jay for his part is more than happy to be a part of the legal marijuana business and now that his hometown of New York has legalized the commercial sale of our favorite plant, he’s more than ready to play his role.

“On the heels of legalization, seeing creative like this become a natural part of the fabric of New York City only reinforces that cannabis has a right to exist within our customs, arts and social institutions,” shared Mr. Carter via a statement. “New York’s decision to legalize is a victory for the entire industry, and I’m excited to have MONOGRAM play a role in bringing that message to life in my own backyard.”

Can’t. Wait.

Check out pics of the Monogram campaign below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this strain when it becomes available in NY some time in the near future.

Hype Williams Pays Homage To Slim Aarons For Jay-Z’s New ‘Monogram’ Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: