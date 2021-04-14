Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview

One of the most memorable stars from both ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ has revealed a new part of his journey that he had been hiding for a long time.
Colton Underwood, who is also a former NFL player as part of the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders, told ABC News anchor Robin Roberts that he’s gay in an interview that aired on ‘Good Morning America.’
He touches on why he decided to speak out on his sexual orientation.
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives,” Underwood said during the “Good Morning America” interview. “I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know.”
The 29-year-old recounted in the interview how he got into a place with his personal life that was “dark” and “bad,” but now he’s “the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”
Underwood was first thrown into the spotlight after he appeared a constant on ‘The Bachelorette’ back in 2018. Becca Kufin lead the season that Underwood appeared on.
Two of his memorable moments in the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ franchise are any mentions of his virginity and the scene where he jumped over the fence.
Underwood made such a strong impression with “Bachelor Nation,” he would soon appear as ‘The Bachelor’ in 2019. It was in his season he met constant Cassie Randolph, whom he choose in the end of his run and the two were dating until the spring of 2020. Things ended so badly that Randolph “eventually filed a temporary restraining order against Underwood” before dropping that order.
When speaking on Randolph, Underwood added that he was “sorry for how things ended. I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices.” He also revealed that he was sorry for “everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on.”
He also apologized for “any pain and emotional stress I caused” before adding that he “wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”
Here is Roberts interviewing Underwood below:
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Jerod Harris and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Jon Kopaloff and Getty Images
Tweet and Video Courtesy of ABC News, Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay During ‘GMA’ Interview was originally published on wzakcleveland.com