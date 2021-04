DJ Khaled is ready to drop another one. The DJ and producer took to social media to announced his upcoming album, “Khaled Khaled” is 98 percent finished.

He also shared he teamed up with singer H.E.R and Migos for the project.

Check out the teases below:

Are you ready for a new DJ Khaled album?

