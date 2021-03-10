She Is… MGM Monumental Award Honoree: Pastor Marsha Crouch

Pastor Marsha Crouch was married to Bishop C. André Crouch on June 4, 1994. From this union, they have been blessed with six children that have risen up and called her blessed!

In 1994, under the divine direction of God, Pastor Marsha began her ministry training at Spiritual Guidance Interdenominational Church. The Lord later blessed her by opening a door for her to attend Washington’s College, School of Religious Studies at Howard University. In a few short years, God elevated Pastor Marsha from Minister Crouch to Elder Crouch, following her 2002 ordination.

Pastor Marsha is the co-founder of Garment of Praise Ministries where she currently serves as Co-Pastor and Director of Christian Education. She continues her developmental training at GOPM under the leadership of her husband. This highly anointed woman of God has assisted Bishop Crouch in the development of many praise & worship teams in the Washington Metropolitan area, where they have also conducted numerous workshops & seminars. Sought after for her atmosphere-changing worship, she has also played a major part in the development of several music departments that are under very well respected men of God.

Pastor Marsha Crouch knows God has a purpose for her life and she is determined to stay her course and fulfill her destiny. Looked unto by many women as “The Mother of the Doctrine,” God has equipped her with wisdom well beyond her years. Pastor Marsha adds shine to every Diamond she comes in contact with, as she helps each woman walk into her destiny. Ministering at seminars, conferences, and ministries throughout the Metropolitan area, Pastor Marsha delivers the Word of God with the unwavering conviction that God requires. She lovingly guides God’s flock with the same gentle compassion and comfort as a mother’s loving arms offer peace to a hurt and wounded child.