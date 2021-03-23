Could There Be A R-Rated Version Of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Floating Around? The 90s Film Director Has Answers

Remember the ’90s classic, starring the late Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire? One viral tweet and a recent interview with the film’s director, Chris Columbus, led to fans pleading for an answer late last week about whether or not we would see a rated R version of the film.

While filming 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993), Robin Williams improvised so much that there were PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the film pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Film Facts 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

What would an adult version of Mrs. Doubtfire look like?

Fans of the cult classic begged for the answer late last week when a viral tweet revealed how Williams knack for improvisation, while filming scenes for the role, led to numerous never-before-seen cuts which now exist in PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 forms. The comedy follows Williams, a new divorcee, who in an effort to keep in touch with his children, hides undercover as an elderly housekeeper.

The tweet references a 2015 Yahoo! Entertainment interview with Columbus, who remembers using multiple cameras throughout each take to capture all of Williams’ innate comedic talents and the authentic reactions of the other supporting actors, who could never keep up with Williams’ next line.

In 2018, actress Mara Wilson, who played Robin’s youngest daughter Natalie in the film, talked to the Today show about working with the admired comedian in an interview, “It’d be like, ‘Ok, take 25! And Robin would be different every time.”

News of Williams’ iconic role in Mrs. Doubtfire is obviously not new knowledge to the public. However, the tweet received an outpour from fans yearning for new variations of the film.

The family film reached many generations, who are now old enough to enjoy some of Williams spicier takes.

On Friday, Columbus spoke with Entertainment Weekly to address his initial claims, admitting the NC-17 cut was joke. The other three iterations of the film exist including a R-rated version. According to the interview, Columbus is open to making a documentary about the creation of the film, showcasing Williams “hilariously funny” R-rated material.

“The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he’ll do one or two, three scripted takes,” Columbus remembered with Entertainment Weekly, “And then he would say, ‘Then let me play.’ And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes, I think 22 being the most I remember.”Surely some unscripted lines from Williams made it into the family comedy that exists today, but the many outtakes is what the people desire for a wilder R-rated version of the film. Columbus assures fans it is certainly a possibility that we may enjoy more from Mrs. Doubtfire someday. “I would be open to maybe doing a documentary about the making of the film, and enabling people to see certain scenes re-edited in an R-rated version,” Columbus told Entertainment Weekly. “The problem is, I don’t recall most of it. I only know what’s in the movie at this point because it’s been a long time. But I do remember it was outrageously funny material.” After tragically losing Williams in 2014, people are anxiously awaiting some fresh material from a fan-favorite of the 90s and beyond. "Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind." – Robin Williams pic.twitter.com/DQoUFh74ml — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 19, 2021 We miss you, Robin Williams!

Could There Be A R-Rated Version Of ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Floating Around? The 90s Film Director Has Answers was originally published on globalgrind.com

