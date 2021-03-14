The DMV
The GRAMMYs Honor DMV’s Own Robert “Tré” Burwell

The late DMV Artist, Tré Burwell was honored by the Washington, DC Grammy Chapter and the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards!

Burwell’s Team & Family shared their thanks and gratefulness through a post on social media:

Tré Burwell made an indelible impact on everyone that he came in contact with.

His music continues to shine bright as his latest 2020 release “Domino” quickly went viral on TikTok with over 4 million streams.

Expect to hear more from Tré Burwell for many years to come as he is far from done with his impact on this world.

His team also shared that new @treburwell music dropping towards the end of March. We were all heartbroken by the news of his passing on  October 19, 2020, so knowing that his legacy will live on, is warming. This GRAMMYs mention can be seen on page 136 in the 63rd GRAMMY program. This is one we will all hold very close.

[anvplayer video="4776613"] Promising young singer Tre Burwell kicked off our KYS Fest with some dope vocals and amazing stage presence. We can expect some big things from young artist before the year is out, including a new single with Miami rapper Ball Greezy. https://www.instagram.com/p/B24XgLXH3iU/   Also, Check Out > Tre Burwell Introduces Himself To The #KYSBlockParty Crowd [Photos + Video] But before he hit the stage, Tre sat down with Chey Parker to see what has happened with him since the last time we saw him on a KYS Stage. https://youtu.be/_5WbbNEJoOU Check Out More From KYS Fest #KYSFest19: Inside The Hennessy Room At The 2nd Annual KYS Fest [Photos] #KYSFest19: Moneybagg Yo Brings “Big Speaker” To KYS Fest [Exclusive Interview + Photos] #KYSFest19: Jeezy Throws It Back At KYS Fest [Photos]

