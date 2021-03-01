CLOSE
Cardi B Is Ready For A Lizzo Collaboration

Cardi B x Reebok

Source: Reebok / Reebok

Are you ready for a Cardi B  and Lizzo collaboration? If you are, there is actually a chance it could happen and soon.

Over the weekend, Cardi B hopped on Twitter to show Lizzo a little love by posted 4 pictures or the singer with the caption, “ These pics do it for me.”

Shortly after, fans flooded Cardi timeline wanting to know if a collaboration is in the works, which Cardi responded, “Can I do a song first and then put her on?”

I sure hope this collaboration happens soon.

 

 

Cardi B Is Ready For A Lizzo Collaboration  was originally published on kysdc.com

