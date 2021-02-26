Throwback: Halle Berry’s Sexy 90s Dress Sends Twitter Into A Tizzy

What is there not to love about Halle Berry? As one of the most beautiful, talented and praised women in the world, you would think she’d be unapproachable, disconnected or “Hollywood weird,” but oh to the contrary. Halle Berry has always shown nothing but grace, her solidarity with the movement and never hesitated to celebrate her fellow Black queen.

Whether it’s sharing a rave product review for her celebrity friend Taraji P. Henson’s haircare collection TpH by Taraji, mentoring other up-and-coming thespians or letting us into her personal life — she’s always been a girl’s girl. And in true melanated glory, sis does not age.

Berry sent Twitter into a throwback tizzy this week after she reposted a fan’s tweet about her sexy and memorable “purple dress” from a back in the day appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

In 1998, Berry was promoting her role as Zola Taylor in “Why Do Fools Fall In Love” when she appeared on the famous nighttime talk show wearing the sultry magenta dress with plunging neckline that captured viewers (and Leno’s) attention. It’s safe to say this look lives rent free in our heads.

Absolutely beautiful woman inside and out! I sold her a pair of boots at Nordstrom’s in the MOA. I’ll never forget how kind she was to me. We didn’t have her size a 6.5, so she bought the display one a 7. I would later see her wearing those boots on David Letterman. Real woman! — Gigitina66 (@gigitina66) February 26, 2021

@halleberry whatever happened to that dress? 😂😂😂 — Jonte Porche (@jonteporche) February 26, 2021

In other Berry news, the Academy Award-winning actress recently launched “Bad & Booshy” with her friend Lindsay Flores. When she’s not spilling tea on the array of topics their comfy talk show covers, she’s staying fit with intense workouts that keep her aging like fine wine!

