Jeremy Lin Hints At Being Called “Coronavirus” On Court By Other Players In Instagram Post

Sickness, poverty, joblessness, and death are not the only glaring issues COVID-19 has brought upon the world. There has also been a deeply concerning spike in violence against Asians due to the first cases of the coronavirus being reported in China.

Professional baller Jeremy Lin has been very vocal about the matter. In an Instagram, he spoke candidly about some of the racism he has experienced while he was on the court. In his post, he begins by talking about all of the racism Asian Americans experience, pointing out they are tired of it.

“Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don’t experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble,” he writes. We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they’re REALLY from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we’re inherently unattractive. We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren’t as real.”

Lin gets personal, sharing his own experience with racism that he endured while playing professional basketball.

“Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called “coronavirus” on the court. Being a man of faith doesn’t mean I don’t fight for justice, for myself and for others.”

Lin quickly rose to prominence in the NBA during his brief but memorable stint with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 season. The 32-year-old baller went on a torrid run dubbed “Linsanity” that saw him drop 38 points on the late Kobe Bryant and led the team while the Knicks’ superstar at the time, Carmelo Anthony, was out due to injury.

Lin’s success made him one of the most distinguished Asian players in NBA history. Unfortunately, “Linsanity” didn’t translate into a permanent home for the baller. He bounced around the league and did manage to win a ring as a reserve on the 2019 Toronto Raptors championship team.

Now, Lin is currently hooping as a member of the Golden State Warriors affiliate team in the G League bubble down in Orlando, Florida, where he is averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per contest. Don’t be surprised if the Warriors or another team calls him up during this unique NBA season which has seen teams severely impacted by COVID-19.

