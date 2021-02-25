Mr. Potato Head Has Changed Its Name to Just Potato Head as a Gender-Neutral Toy

One of the most iconic toy products of all-time is getting a makeover.

Hasbro has announced that Mr. Potato Head has shed the “Mr.” title from its name and identity. That is not the only change coming to the “multi-billion dollar” toy that has been around since the 1940’s.

From Uproxx:

…Mr. Potato Head is now Potato Head, a gender neutral “modern makeover… Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today. Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.” Hasbro’s decision came after noticing “how toddlers frequently play with the toy,” according to Fast Company.

The next time Potato Head is introduced in stores, “kids will have a blank slate to create same-sex families or single-parent families. It’s a prime example of the way heritage toy brands are evolving to stay relevant in the 21st century.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the changes as a number of online users are crying foul over the new version of Head. You can tell which side they are on.

Here are some of the most famous below:

Imagine thinking in the middle of a global pandemic: 'What's really important is dropping the 'Mr' from Mr Potato Head & making him gender-neutral in case we upset a few wokies.' — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2021

Ben Shapiro is throwing a fit because Mr. Potato Head is now a gender neutral children's toy. What an extremely sad loser. pic.twitter.com/Ov5cW6JFDs — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) February 25, 2021

Mr. Potato Head has now been renamed to be gender inclusive. He’s now just going to be called Potato Head. When will the activists demand Joe Biden stops use of the “Come On, Man” catchphrase? For inclusivity’s sake, it should be “Come On, Person!” — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 25, 2021

Wait – so having a gender at all now is offensive? No one gets to have one? The “Mr.” is what made him interesting. https://t.co/botoqCxlr7 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 25, 2021

There’s nothing that won’t be canceled to satisfy the woke mob. https://t.co/2YmwvSBUZt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 25, 2021

At least for those users, there is always the ‘Toy Story’ movies to look back on. That and going on eBay to buy the old versions.

Will you support the new version of Potato Head?

