Three casino proposals have been submitted since Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation into law which authorized Richmond to host casino gaming establishments. Urban One unveiled plans for a $517 million entertainment, dining and gaming destination at 2001 Walmsey Boulevard that would be the nation’s only Black-owned casino if chosen.

Cordish Companies, which owns at least five large casino resorts across the country, has submitted a $600+ million plan to build a casino resort in Scott’s Addition, featuring a casino, luxury hotel, spa and fitness facilities, a live entertainment venue with 18 restaurants, bar and entertainment venues.

And third was the submission from the Pamunkey tribe for a 24.5 acre site would be further south right off 1-95 South after exit 69.

More proposals are expected to be announced.

See story here

Richmond Receives Multiple Proposals For City’s First Casino was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: