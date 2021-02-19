CLOSE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Officially Left Their Royal Roles and Titles

Royal Ascot 2018 - Day 1

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty

It looks like Megxit is official as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their royal duties for good.

The rockstar couple have informed Queen Elizabeth II of their decision to not resume the roles they had left back in March of last year when they decided to live a life away from the press, fame and the Royal family in North America.

The news has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace in recently released statement the couple have been “stripped of their titles” and will “no longer be involved with their numerous U.K. charities.”

From EURweb:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued.

The Palace adds that the Duke and Duchess will continue “remain much loved members of the family” despite no longer serving their roles.

The couple have released a statement of their own, saying the two “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

They also add that “we can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

 

