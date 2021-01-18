TV One’s ‘UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT’ Airs Tonight At 8/7 C #MLKDay

For your MLK Day viewing pleasure, TV One is sharing educational and entertaining content centered around an icon of the Civil Rights movement.

The network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day special UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT premieres TODAY, Monday, January 18th at 8/7c and features music by Alicia Keys, Public Enemy, and more. The in-depth special shows how music intersected with the 1950s and 1960s fight for social justice led by the incomparable Baptist minister and activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Additionally, it digs into how auditory dissent has spanned centuries with Negro spirituals like “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” which not only provided a distraction from the harsh conditions of slavery but was used as a communication tool as slaves plotted their escape to freedom.

UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT incorporates interviews with artists and media, coupled with archival footage from memorable speeches and soul-stirring vocal performances. The documentary features commentary about pivotal movements in Black Americans tumultuous past and troubling present from Erica Campbell, Big Gipp, Raheem DeVaughn, Rev. Al Sharpton, Isaac Hayes III, Ronda Racha Penrice, Headkrack, Shante Paige, DJ Kemit, Dyana Williams, Angie Ange, Colby Colb, Rickey Vincent, Steve Ivory, Delores Thompson, Dave Washington, Billy Johnson, Jr., Kenny Gamble, P. Frank Williams, Keith Murphy, DJ Yella, Battlecat, Soren Baker, and Felicia “Poetess” Morris.

“Music is the heart and soul of Black culture – giving life to our experiences, voice to our stories and growing power out of our pain,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One, Inc. “Every melody, lyric and rhythm artfully depicts the layers of Black diversity, scope of black creativity, and depths of the complexity of our people. TV One’s Music & the Movement special pays homage to the music and music makers whose talents created a soundtrack of Black music during moments of political and social unrest throughout our history. It is another opportunity for us to spotlight Black content.”

UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT – remembering the artists and songs that have provided the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality – airing on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 8/7C. pic.twitter.com/oOX4ZNfOcy — TV ONE (@tvonetv) December 28, 2020

Part one of UNSUNG PRESENTS: MUSIC & THE MOVEMENT – remembering the artists and songs that have provided the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality – airs TONIGHT Monday, January 18, 2021, at 8 P.M. ET/7C immediately followed by part two at 9 P.M. ET/8C.

In 2020, the world witnessed the #BlackLivesMatter movement reach a new level of support. Tune in to Unsung Presents: Music & The Movement tonight at 8P/7C as we remember the artists & songs that provided the soundtrack to the fight for justice and equality. pic.twitter.com/NIWQnkgcdU — TV ONE (@tvonetv) January 18, 2021

