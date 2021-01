Dr. Clarke joins the show to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. She has taken the shot and answers questions about the different vaccines and what to expect.

Dr.Clarke Discusses How She Feels After Taking The COVID-19 Vaccine [WATCH] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

