More than a week after news dropped that rapper/producer Dr. Dre was hospitalized for a brain aneurysm fans are getting and updated on his health.

According to TMZ, the producer is still in an ICU unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. It is also being reported, that doctors have being running a series of test to determine the origin of the of the brain aneurysm.

Although, he is still in an ICU unit, Dre is said to be doing well.

Let’s keep him lifted.

Dr. Dre Still In ICU After Suffering Brain Aneurysm was originally published on kysdc.com

