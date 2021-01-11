Tune-In: The GRAMMYs Highlight Donnie Simpson And His Decades-Long Celebrated Career On Feb 9th

October 2020, Five years after his return to radio in 2015, Donnie Simpson was inducted into the Radio Hall Of Fame recognizing his contributions to the radio medium over the last half-century. The icon who we are honored to call family, here at Radio one, started his career in the 70s and has graced the airways over the years from Detriot to right here in Washington, D.C.

No matter the location, Donnie has kept his routine intact. Each morning, Simpson takes a walk or run beside the Potomac River. This ritual definitely has health benefits but his main reason is something many of us take advantage of. “What I’m really doing is collecting smiles,” Simpson says. “That’s kind of my purpose: to bring warmth and joy.”

With all the joy Donnie has always made sure to bring awareness and perspective to every conversation, “If I were not on the radio, if I didn’t have a microphone, I think I would still feel that responsibility to whatever people I encounter that I could talk to, to tell them how important this moment in history is for us,” Simpson says. “I am so honored that I have had a platform for, now, 51 years to allow these voices to come on the radio or on TV and talk about these matters that make a difference to our community.”

We are so proud and happy for Donnie as we continue to listen to him every afternoon and every weekend, we know there is still so much more to come from this legend! Tune in for a special Up Close & Personal conversation discussing Donnie Simpson’s career and life in broadcasting. Moderated by Jimmy Jam, the event premieres Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. EST via the Recording Academy’s official Facebook page.

Watch this special “Thank You” Song To Donnie Simpson From the Go-Go Community

