Wizards Kick Off 2021 With A Win!

After a very disappointing start to this shortened season, the Washington Wizards earn their first win tonight. So the Wizards are now undefeated…in 2021!

Once it was official that Russell Westbrook, was going to become a Wizard, the expectations for the team were immediately raised. Russell ended each game he’s played this season with a Triple-Double but unfortunately, that still wasn’t enough to secure wins. Plus with Russ limited to only playing one game in back to backs.

Deni gets his first win in NBA and promises there will be plenty more, he believes in his team “Mark my words we’re gonna be good.” The constant communication was what Thomas Bryant contributed to gaining this win. “It’s hard to win in this league” but the team was able to work together and pull it off!

A special shoutout goes to Beal who represented for his hometown not only during this game but with his game outfit as well. Brad spoke to the media rockin’ an “EyEkons nEvEr diE” jacket which was designed in his hometown, St. Louis, Missouri.

