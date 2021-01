After Learning About The Passing Of The First Black Country Western Star Charley Pride, Donnie Shares That He Was Heartbroken. Pride Passed On Saturday, December 12, 2020, In Hospice Care In Dallas. His Publicist Jeremy Westby Said The Cause Of Death Was Complications Of Covid-19. He was 86 years old.

Watch As Donnie Simpson Goes Down Memory Lane And Pays Tribute To The Legendary Charley Pride.