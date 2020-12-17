ESPN Demotes Bi-Racial “Karen” aka Sage Steele, Promotes Elle Duncan To Her Slot

Sage Steele got a good dose of karma, and social media is loving every bit of it.
The member of the all lives matter delegation and long time ESPN anchor earned herself a demotion Deadspin is reporting. The Disney-owned company plucked Steele by her curls and placed her into Sportscenter obscurity, inserting her into the lesser-viewed noon slot and promoting Elle Duncan, the Black woman she hated on into her old 6 pm slot.
ESPN announces @SportsCenter anchor lineup for the new year
∙ @sagesteele to co-anchor the Noon ET edition, & will add a new ESPN+ interview program to her slate
∙ Beginning in February, @elleduncanESPN will co-anchor the 6p ET edition
More: https://t.co/2XWCcC4Zdv pic.twitter.com/g4fL2quyMn
— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 15, 2020
The decision comes after Steele ran to the Wall Street Journal and tried to ruin the reputations of Duncan and Michael Eaves. In her interview with the publication, she claimed that her two colleagues conspired to keep her from being a part of the Sportscenter special, Time For Change: We Won’t Be Defeated. Eaves and Duncan hosted the special and were joined by Jay Harris and Maria Taylor for a discussion that “explored Black athletes’ experiences with injustice.”
Per the WSJ:
“I found it sad for all of us that any human beings should be allowed to define someone’s ‘Blackness,’” Steele told the Journal. “Growing up biracial in America with a Black father and a white mother, I have felt the inequities that many, if not all Black and biracial people have felt — being called a monkey, the ‘n’ word, having ape sounds made as I walked by — words and actions that all of us know sting forever. Most importantly, trying to define who is and isn’t Black enough goes against everything we are fighting for in this country and only creates more of a divide.”
Twitter Reacts To ESPN Demoting Sage Steele & Promoting Elle Duncan
