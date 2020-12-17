Cardi B.’s New Show On Facebook Messenger “Cardi B. Tries ___” Is Bound To Make You Laugh [WATCH]

Billboard’s Woman of the Year is now debuting with her very own show with Facebook Messenger that is sure to show the rapper’s authenticity even more. The rapper’s new show “Cardi B. Tries____” will be featured on Facebook’s new Messenger Watch Together feature on the app. The app allows its users to video chat with friends while watching TV shows and movies.

“I just really want people to have a good time watching this show, bring happiness, bring smiles, bring laughter. 2020 has been a very dry, sad ass, f***ing year for everybody,” the rapper told BET.

The show will follow Cardi B. taking on various adventures like ballet dancing with Debbie Allen, stunt car racing, and more. The first episode launches today and will premiere every Thursday at 12 pm EST.

