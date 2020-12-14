CLOSE
Dear Conservative Haters, Keep Sasha Obama’s Name Out Ya Mouths

Sasha Obama went viral again this weekend for wearing a midriff and conservative haters are calling her every name in the book.

President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Little girls grow up into young women. So can everyone stop acting so shocked and surprised Sasha Obama is coming into her own and discovering who she is? Or is it only a problem when it comes to Black girls?

The former first daughter was trending on Twitter again this weekend after another photo of her living her best life hit the net. This time around, internet prudes stepped on their social media soapbox to criticize the 19-year-old University of Michigan student for showing off her body in a midriff, waist beads and bikini bottoms.

Comments ranged from she looks like a “prostitute” to “here in lies the epitome of daddy issues” to “the Obama’s are telling us how to raise our children! GTFOH.” Are these the same people who find Melania Trump, whose appeared in several nude editorial spreads, “classy, beautiful and amazing?” Why yes. Yes it is.

Just last week, Sasha’s name hit the top of the trending after video of her dancing on Tik Tok with friends went viral and folks has something to say about her long acrylic nails.

As always, #BlackTwitter stepped up to defend Sasha.

White conservative media’s obsession with the Obama women goes back to Michelle Obama, whose hair, weight and body were often targets of pundit attacks. Who can forget when Alex Jones said she looked like a man. Or when Pamela Ramsey Taylor called her an “ape in heels.”

And now, even as former White House occupants, her daughters are subject to harsh, racist and unfair criticism. The racist remarks have ramped up again as Kamala Harris gears up to take office as the Vice President, with those who purposely mispronounce her name. It never fails.

Sasha Obama is simply living her been college life and it should be left as such. Keep that same energy for your lame duck president and his family of losers. Okurrr!

