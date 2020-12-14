The Re-Up: PUMA Is Re-Releasing The RS-Dreamer ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’

Missed out on the “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” colorway of J.Cole’s basketball sneaker the RS-Dreamer when the kicks first dropped? PUMA is giving you another chance to score a pair.

The iconic German footwear and apparel brand announced that Young Simba’s basketball kick’s popular colorway is coming back for an encore. For the re-up, PUMA enlisted its newest signature athlete and possibly this year’s NBA rookie of the year, Lamelo Ball, model the kicks.

Starting Friday, December 18, you can pick up a pair of the $125 sneakers that were “inspired by the grit, determination and hard work needed to accomplish one’s dreams, despite the obstacles faced or time passed” at Foot Locker, at the PUMA NYC Store, and on PUMA.com.

Since its July launch, the RS-Dreamer has already graced the pavement and basketball courts in four different colorways. The “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” silhouette launched back in August. The most recent variation of the shoe, “Ebony and Ivory,” was announced last week by Cole himself and was the first colorway the “Born Sinner” rapper showed off during NBA All-Star Weekend before anyone knew that the Dreamville captain was rocking his own kicks.

Cole’s RS-Dreamer kicks have been one of the bright spots of the sneaker world. The shoe keeps things very simple, making the transition from the court to the streets very easy for wearers. We are very intrigued to see what other colorways PUMA has in the pipeline.

Step into the gallery below to see more photos of the LaMelo rocking the “Blood, Sweat and Tears.”

Photo: Puma / RS-Dreamer

