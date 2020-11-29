Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Went Down As A Draw [VIDEO]

Everyone was trying to wrap their head around what a boxing match in the height of a pandemic would look like much less one between two legends in their 50’s. The undercard fight ended kind of embarrassing with YouTuber Jake Paul lullabying former NBA player Nate Robinson all for $600.00 a piece however the main event of boxing legends Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. went down on Pay Per View and it was quite a good fight.

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. went down and after over eight rounds in a fight that ended, unofficially, in a split draw, with them bringing home a $1 million purse apiece. R&B singer, Ne-Yo, performed the Star Spangled Banner with a celebrity judging panel made up of former champions Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza, and Chad Dawson unofficially scoring the fight with the rapper Snoop Dogg as the extremely entertaining celebrity announcer.All in all it was a great fight and more importantly no one got hurt.

Mike Tyson that looked overjoyed by the accomplishment donated his $1 million purse to charity. The fight is the first of Tyson’s new PPV “Legends Only League” which is expected to showcase retired star athletes competing across all sports if successful.

Take a look at the video below

Complete fight