Professional Ball Juggler Tristan Thompson Becomes U.S. Citizen

Professional ball juggler, excuse us, basketball player, Tristan Thompson is now officially an American. The Jamaican-Canadian big man recently signed a deal with the Boston Celtics after spending the rest of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In a tweet shared by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services’ Western Region Twitter account, Thompson is seen wearing a mask and declaring his naturalization while raising his hand in the shadow of an American flag.

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” began the caption with the account adding, “Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen!”

Now, Thompson can sling wood, pardon us again, block shots and grab boards in the U S of A.

All jokes aside, welcome to America, Tristan Thompson.

Photo: Getty

