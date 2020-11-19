CLOSE
Football
HomeFootball

What IF The Washington Football Team Decide To Make This Name Permanent? [POLL]

Majic Listen Live Banner
DC Sports

Source: All-Pro Reels

Today’s Poll Question of the Day: What IF the (formerly) Washington Redskins decide to KEEP the “Football Team” moniker as permanent, as Jason Wright said is a possibility?

 

What IF The Washington Football Team Decide To Make This Name Permanent? [POLL]  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
Evening of Praise and Worship
82 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Videos
Close