Zoom Extending Meeting Time For Thanksgiving 

[caption id="attachment_3837653" align="alignnone" width="863"] Source: Granger Wootz / Getty[/caption] When it comes to the holidays, Black folks just seem to do things, er, a bit different from other families. On Thanksgiving, that fact gets magnified exponentially. Yes, we still cook and eat too much food just like everybody else, but our eating habits and behavior on Turkey Day tend to differ from families from other backgrounds, to put it mildly. For instance, potato salad is a must for many. But with raisins in it? That’s a hard pass. But much of the behavior shown on Thanksgiving, especially surrounding dinner, is pretty consistent across all demographics. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498555754335/?type=3&theater And while the food is an important aspect of Thanksgiving — especially how it’s all seasoned — there are plenty of other factors to take into consideration when dealing with a Black family around the hallowed celebration on the second-to-last Thursday of each November. Those factors included but certainly were not limited to: how the person cooking the food looks; how much alcohol will be served; that one uncle every family member looks at with a collective side-eye; how long it takes the food to cook; and, of course, the moment of truth when it comes time to do the dishes. https://www.facebook.com/thetashamacpage/photos/pcb.910499112420946/910498525754338/?type=3&theater Social media has been replete with the funniest — and most brutally honest — memes that address all of the above factors and then some ahead of the annual holiday where people give thanks for the blessings they’ve received over the past 12 months. Without further ado, this is #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies.