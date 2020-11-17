Zoom Extending Meeting Time For Thanksgiving 

If you are not going home for the Thanksgiving holiday Zoom is stepping in to make sure you can still spend time with your family.
The video chatting platform has announced they are limiting the 40-minute limit on their free version on Thanksgiving. This lift will allow users to stay on a video call for as long as they want.
If you want to get in on the offer Zoom will opening things up starting at midnight November 26th through 6 a.m November 27th.
As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short. ❤️🏡 #ZoomTogether pic.twitter.com/aubsH0tfxG
— Zoom (@zoom_us) November 10, 2020
Dozens Of The Most Hilarious ‘Thanksgiving With Black Families’ Memes And Gifs
Crine who can relate???!!!!! 😂😂😂😭😭😭😩 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/3p3ObqtfLe— The Lunch Table Blog Show LLC (@TLTBlogShow) November 17, 2018
Alright y’all, Thanksgivings 🦃 right around the corner! Time to bring back the hashtag 😂😂#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/GivAsnNhxO— DEFUND THE POLICE (@ItsNyoki) November 17, 2018
This is one of my favorite times of year. Why? The #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies memes give me life! 🦃 They couldn’t be more accurate. 😭 pic.twitter.com/5VUfNjzqEl— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) November 18, 2018
When your momma and auntie bring the same side to grandma’s house #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ZiWiGY5An3— Black McAndrew (@BlackMcAndrew) November 20, 2018
Your mama said we gotta come in here because it’s only grown folks in there and it’s to cold outside #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/FnuMCu6dIZ— 𝒟𝒥 ℳ𝒪𝒮𝒯𝒲𝒜𝒩𝒯ℰ𝒟 💽🎛💽 (@YfnFuture) November 20, 2018
Your uncle trying to get your attention to go outside with him before dinner ready #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dsprmdkLk2— Vi$ionary (@Girlzlovejordan) November 20, 2018
Oh hell no!! 😂😂 #TeamDl #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cvYcraWWq3— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 19, 2018
The look yo auntie give when yo uncle bring his new wife to the family dinner #Thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/hkRcLcMCgV— Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018
You have to be anointed and appointed to make the macaroni & cheese. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/EW4cjHBeq4— Horace Towns (@thehoracetowns) November 20, 2018
That one auntie who silently judges everybody while she sits back and watches them make their plates. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/TAdiBz3IGO— la’kia ✍🏽 (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018
When your aunt and uncles start going on about “what’s wrong with this generation” #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/7H91fqs4Fs— God of Booty Clappin (@twerkuleez) November 18, 2018
When yo auntie tell you it's gone be one more hour until the food done. #ThanksgivingwithblackFamilies pic.twitter.com/8TctfwSoJ1— Action Jackson 😎 (@_ayopanda) November 15, 2018
#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies is back!!!— Peta-Gaye Whyte (@Sweeta_Peta) November 21, 2018
Bruh...this is my family. pic.twitter.com/wXMaaUcyLY
It’s that time yah #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/dwEyLnMioI— Tyrone Eastern Jr (@TyFromTheVille4) November 21, 2018
Mama side first.. Daddy side last💯 Cause daddy nem party goin last til late Saturday night!! #Ayeee 🎶 🍷👋😂 #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/y2HbPpWz1Y— Just ME (@i_luv_me247) November 20, 2018
Grandmas this Thanksgiving #thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/afFNC0AZJZ— Threat Williams (@Threatwilliams) November 17, 2018
Cousin: “I think you being a lesbian is just a phase.”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “But I guess you being a hoe isn’t.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ne1F6sYUAh
The only day of the year when the question “Who all gon be there?” gets answered by asking “Who’s cooking?” If the food isn’t right, nobody is showing up, and that includes me.— Candis R. McLean (@CandisRMcLean) November 21, 2018
#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/A2hCfeY7Q9
We all got that one uncle who comes to every thanksgiving dinner dressed like this. And his name be Leroy or James or Larry.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/5xrBQxJ6ZC— la’kia ✍🏽 (@penspiffy) November 21, 2018
I’ll be that aunt on thanksgiving popping out with a new wig. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/ETd1JONgI6— instagram: http.sherkim 💕 (@Httpsherkim) November 21, 2018
Grandma: “Lawd, all the Mac & cheese gone already!”— la’kia ✍🏽 (@penspiffy) November 20, 2018
Me: #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/cVOnUqJtKL
#ThanksgivingwithBlackFamilies is back this might be the funniest one tho pic.twitter.com/abnxNDEBYG— Nobody’s Favorite (@Mike_SaysSo) November 20, 2018
When y’all saying what y’all thankful for and “uncle” Tyrone says “I’m thankful to see my child again for the holidays” and looks in your direction #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/AhMms9VZeG— la’kia ✍🏽 (@penspiffy) November 19, 2018
Uncle: “I can’t believe you’re still making those anime comics...”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And I can’t believe you’re still making all these babies.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/BY6gwOTxxm
It me.#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/qCSNfIRV3i— MizNika (@Nika989) November 21, 2018
Can we please bring back the #thanksgivingwithblackfamilies hashtag 😭 pic.twitter.com/R4kH7NPlWi— Olivia Peña (@OliviaPenya) November 20, 2018
How I’m about to be this week 👀🐸☕️ #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/RSRGzh5fEe— Chmira Dayvon (@Chmira_) November 19, 2018
Family friend: “So what’s taking you so long to start having kids?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 20, 2018
Me: “Well what’s taking you so long to stop having kids?” #thanksgivingclapback#thanksgivingwithblackfamilies pic.twitter.com/AcuHCQ0aFh
Aunt: “Why your turkey always end up so dry?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And why can’t your face ever find some lotion?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/Qdw1GpGnwZ
Cousin: “How on Earth did you become a lesbian?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “And how did you become a baby mama to 3 dudes?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/IuQ9A6zinj
Aunt: “So I see you finally took care of that fro...”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “Yea and I see you’re still not taking care of those edges.”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/mylTPZGZAt
Uncle: “Since when did you start dating women?”— 💜Zee Bee💙 (One Layer Girl) (@thegoofyartist) November 16, 2018
Me: “Since when did you start taking care of your kids?”#thanksgivingclapback #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/fcVNB2Henl
“Is this your macaroni and cheese?”— Christine M. Carter | #1 Global Voice For Moms (@cmichelcarter) November 15, 2018
“Is this your yams?”
“Is this your sweet potato pie?”#ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies pic.twitter.com/F0tYEWa7g4
Zoom Extending Meeting Time For Thanksgiving was originally published on kysdc.com