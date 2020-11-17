Here We Goooo: PUMA Announces ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ Collection

PUMA saw the success of its first collaboration with Nintendo and decided to run it back again, incorporating more of its iconic silhouettes.

PUMA first partnered with Nintendo to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario with a Super Mario 64 edition of J.Cole’s first signature basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer. Now the sportswear brand is pressing start on another collaboration with the iconic video game company, this time drawing inspiration from the iconic game Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

For this collaboration, PUMA will be giving the Future Rider, PUMA Clyde, and RS-Dreamer three unique versions of each sneaker that draw inspiration from different Mario games and the classic Nintendo Entertainment System.

Per PUMA:

Future Rider Super Mario 64: Inspired by Super Mario’s first 3D adventure, the shoe’s upper design takes nods from Mario’s recognizable red and blue outfit, his trusty Wing Cap, and the game’s landscape color palette. Additional details include a set of bricks on the midsole, a wing embellishment on the heel, and a Super Mario 64 hangtag.

Clyde Super Mario Sunshine: Inspired by Mario’s adventures in the tropical Isle Delfino, the shoe features details from the water-filled game, like the F.L.U.D.D., the Shine Sprites, and overall color scheme. The Clyde Super Mario Sunshine also includes a Mario hangtag where he is seen holding his F.L.U.D.D.

RS–Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine: Inspired by Mario’s adventures in the tropical Isle Delfino, the shoe features details from the water-filled game, like the F.L.U.D.D., the Shine Sprites, and overall color scheme. The RS-Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine is available in both kids and adult sizes.

RS–Fast Super Mario Galaxy: Inspired by the 2007 Super Mario Galaxy, the shoe gives a mix of black, purple, white, and metallic silver with a galactic print. Mario’s sidekick, Luma, is clearly noticeable throughout the design.

Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System : Paying homage to Nintendo’s original console, the shoe will be available in infant, kids, and adult sizes in early December. The grey, red, and black color scheme is a direct nod to the system’s design. The tag on the shoe’s tongue features the cover of the first-ever Super Mario Bros. game. Other fun embellishments include the Power and Reset buttons and a hangtag shaped like the Classic NES Controller.

The sneakers will retail between $40 – $125 and will be available starting Friday, November 27. The Future Rider Nintendo Entertainment System launches globally on Friday, December 4. All of the kicks will be available on PUMA.com, at the PUMA NYC Store, and at select retailers worldwide. The Clyde Super Mario Sunshine and RS-Dreamer Super Mario Sunshine will be available at US Foot Locker locations.

For a more detailed look at all of the kicks, hit the gallery below.

Photos: PUMA

