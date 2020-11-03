CLOSE
Maryland State Board Of Elections: Bring Mail-In Ballots To Drop Boxes

If you haven’t mailed in your mail-in ballot, don’t, said the Maryland State Board of Elections.

They’re urging voters to return it to a ballot drop box before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

You can find a list of drop box locations in your county here.

If you opt to use the mail, mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, but will be accepted until November 13.

