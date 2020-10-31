ENTREPRENEUR: Pharrell Williams’ “The Goodtime” Hotel Is Slated To Open Soon

One of the game’s top creatives is extending his golden touch to the hospitality category. Pharrell has confirmed his newest property has been given the greenlight.

As spotted on Hype Beast the award winning producer gave his fans a big update via social media this week. On Wednesday, October 28 he posted a photo of his forthcoming boarding house. The Goodtime Hotel is his first foray into hosting travelers abroad. He has once again partnered with titan of industry David Grutman of Club LIV fame and famed developer Eric Birnbaum on the tourist hub.

The establishment clocks in at seven stories tall and accommodates 266 rooms. Additionally it has several points of differences when compared to other hotels including a recording studio and 45,000 square feet of retail space. Since Skateboard P is behind the project it is expected that the vibes will be unique. In an interview with Business Of Luxury The “Gust of Wind” performer stated that “being in there is like being in a Wes Anderson film”. Nevertheless his goal is to provide patrons rest and recreation. “It’s good vibes, good energy, good karma, good food, good music, good environment, good vibration,” notes Pharrell. “Come there one way, and then you leave vibrating. We call it spiritual Wi-Fi” he said.

The Goodtime Hotel is located in Miami and is slated for an early 2021 opening. In December 2018 P launched his first ever restaurant Swan in the same South Beach area.

