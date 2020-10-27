Last night, Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a 52-48 vote. On the same day, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner implied that Black Americans don’t want to work for success.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
If you don’t get anything else from Russ’ rant today: VOTE!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
#RussRant: Black’s Don’t Want To Work For Success? [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: