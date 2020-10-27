CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

#RussRant: Black’s Don’t Want To Work For Success? [VIDEO]

Majic Listen Live Banner

Last night, Senate confirmed Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, in a 52-48 vote. On the same day, White House senior advisor Jared Kushner implied that Black Americans don’t want to work for success. 

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

View this post on Instagram

10/27/20

A post shared by The Russ Parr Morning Show (@russparrshow) on

 

If you don’t get anything else from Russ’ rant today: VOTE!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

#RussRant: Black’s Don’t Want To Work For Success? [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
R&B Singer Trey Songz Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
76 photos
One Vote
Videos
Close