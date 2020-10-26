Beloved 1980’s Cinema Classic ‘Flashdance’ Being Developed as a Series for Paramount+

Another movie that is well-known is getting the reboot treatment. This time, it’s heading for a streaming service.

‘Flashdance,’ the smash 1983 box office hit that starred Jennifer Beals and gave us Irene Cara’s “What a Feeling,” is slated to become a series for Paramount+ from Paramount Television Studios, according to The Wrap.

Tracy McMillan will handle the script, while Angela Robinson and Lynda Obst are each serving as the executive producer. Robinson is also directing the pilot, with the new series serving as homecoming for Obst, who was the associate producer for the original ‘Flashdance’ back in ’83.

The original film centered on a Pittsburgh woman with two jobs as a welder and an exotic dancer who wants to get into ballet school. According to The Hollywood Reporter: “The new take will revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.”

Paramount+ is the new name for what is currently known as CBS All Access.

