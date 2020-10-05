Pizza To The Polls Is Making Sure No One Goes Hungry While Standing In Long Lines To Vote

We’d tell you, but you’re already aware that we’re less than 30 days from one of the most important presidential elections ever.

But in 2020, the challenge of getting to the polls is harder than ever before. Due to the coronavirus, social distancing rules must be enforced, some are just downright scared to vote in person, and poll worker shortages mean increased wait time. But for those who want to vote in person but need a little extra motivation… who doesn’t love some free pizza?

Pizza to the Polls and Uber Eats announced that a bunch of food trucks will be cruising across the country to provide “snacks, treats, and good vibes” to polling sites with long lines. To promote people to exercise their civic right, between Vote Early Day on October 24 and Election Day on November 3, the partnership is sending out 185 trucks to 25 cities expected to get the most foot traffic. All the food will be free and truck workers will be wearing masks and equipped with hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re already seeing a record number of people voting in places like Virginia,” Pizza to the Polls co-founder Scott Duncombe said. “Hunger is the last thing that should hurt our elections. Our mission is to create the same enthusiasm that brought everyone to the polling site in the first place.”

And don’t worry, if you’re not a pizza person, plenty of other good eats will be served, including Hattie B’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, JUST Goods, Inc. Milk Bar, Pipcorn, Shake Shack, Slice, Sticky’s Finger Joint, The Salty Donut, and Voodoo Doughnut.

You can check to see if your polling location will be hosting a food truck on the list below:

Phoenix, AZ (Oct. 29, Oc. 30, Nov. 3)

Los Angeles, CA (Nov. 3)

Washington, DC (Oct. 30 – Nov. 3)

Miami, FL (Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, Nov. 3)

Tampa, FL (Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, Nov. 3)

Orlando, FL (Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, Nov. 3)

Gainesville, FL (Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, Nov. 3)

Atlanta, GA (Oct. 29, Oc. 30, Nov. 3)

Louisville, KY (Nov. 3)

Detroit, MI (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3)

Ann Arbor, MI (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3)

Minneapolis, MN (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3)

Charlotte, NC (Oct. 29 – Oct. 31, Nov. 3)

Raleigh, NC (Oct. 29 – Oct. 31, Nov. 3)

Greensboro, NC (Oct. 29 – Oct. 31, Nov. 3)

Las Vegas, NV (Nov. 3)

Reno, NV (Nov. 3)

New York, NY (Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, Nov. 3)

Philadelphia, PA (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3)

Pittsburgh, PA (Oct. 29 – Nov. 3)

Charleston, SC (Nov. 3)

Nashville, TN (Oct. 29, Nov. 3)

Houston, TX (Nov. 3)

Austin, TX (Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 3)

Milwaukee, WI (Oct. 29 – Nov. 1, Nov. 3)

If your polling spot isn’t getting enough love or if you want to donate to ensure more food is sent across the country, go to polls.pizza.

Pizza To The Polls Is Making Sure No One Goes Hungry While Standing In Long Lines To Vote was originally published on cassiuslife.com

