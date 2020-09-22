The Rock Considering A Possible Return To The Football Field, Teases He Might Play In The XFL

Dwayne The Rock; Johnson knows how to sell whatever project he is involved with. Could this be his latest move to help the XFL be successful?

For those who don’t know, The Rock partnered alongside Redbird Capital to purchase his former boss, Vince McMahon’s ownership stake in the XFL. Johnson is also splitting ownership of the professional football league, which was forced into limbo due to COVID-19 with his ex-wife Dany Garcia who happens to The Rock’s business partner.

The Rock being involved in the third launch of the XFL should bring excitement alone, but the Johnson might be looking to up the ante just a tad bit more. On Instagram, the action movie star shared of photo of himself wearing an XFL belt and hinted at a return to the football field in the caption becoming the first owner of a professional sports franchise to play in the league they own.

“XFL is much more than a big business acquisition – it represents an idea. The idea of opportunity,” he wrote on Instagram.

“As an owner of the XFL, that’s my priority – create opportunities for players to live out their dreams, feed their families, and ball out – XFL style.”

The Rock goes on to speak on his past football career and the possibility of making history with the XFL.

“I was a good football player with great “upper body violence” as my coach, Ed Orgeron, loved to call it, so maybe I’ll be the first owner in pro football history to actually suit up and play in the game.”

While he is optimistic about lacing up his football cleats again, Johnson does acknowledge that if he competes, that he will be up against some serious competition on the field.

“No doubt, I’ll get my ass whupped, but at least I’m goin’ out on my shied – XFL style .”

“What a wild, unpredictable journey life can be, and I got nothing but excitement and gratitude to create these opportunities for other players and people.”

That would definitely be an interesting turn of events for the XFL if this indeed happens. The question is, will you be tuned in to see The Rock lay to smackdown on the football field?

