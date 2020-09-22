Jermaine Dupri has revealed that he is willing to go head to head against Diddy in a Verzuz battle.

During an interview with Fat Joe for The Fat Joe Show, the So So Def head honcho stated that he is not only open to participating in the Verzuz battle but that he is willing to have a match up with none other than Diddy.

“So So Def, Bad Boy, will we ever see that in a Verzuz?” Joe asked. “Or will we see So So Def versus somebody else?”

“Whatever the culture wants,” JD said.

“Jermaine, you for the culture,” Fat Joe interrupted and asked. “But if the Verzuz come on and it’s live from ATL with the chandeliers. You would prefer you to be sitting in one chair and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sitting in the other?

“A hundred percent. We gonna break the f*ckin’ internet,” JD continued. “You know, the Internet is broken that day… That’s what people want to see. That’s the thing everybody keep talkin’ about.”

Jermaine Dupri‘s public suggestion comes as no surprise after the super producer’s name has been mentioned in numerous matchups by fans including a head to head against legendary producers Steve Stout and production duo Trackmasters–a match up in which at the time Dupri declined, stating that in his hometown of Atlanta, Trackmasters are less known.

“I’m from the ATL and I got n*ggas from this city who’ve never even heard Trackmasters,” JD said at the time. Diddy was in the comments, reminding JD the Trackmasters “may smoke” JD in a Verzuz.

Check out the full interview.

Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head Against Diddy In Verzuz Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

