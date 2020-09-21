Apparently, Beyoncé and Jay-Z do the same things most couples do, like go out with friends and fam. The Hip-Hop power couple was spotted out having dinner in New York City, and Solange was there, too.

Page Six has the stalker-like details.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted having a late-night dinner Saturday with Bey’s sister, Solange, and two friends at Scarpetta in NoMad.

A spy told us, “They were immediately taken to a private area outside. Jay-Z was seen browsing the wine menu and landed on a nice bottle of red. Beyoncé wore a tan long jacket, orange hat and snakeskin heels, and made sure to keep her face mask on until her food arrived.”

They had fried chicken, lots of pasta and cheesecake for dessert.

Can it really be that private if it was outside and clearly in camera view?

Peep some pics that made it onto the Internets below. It wasn’t that cold in NYC, though.

Beyoncé & Jay Z in New York. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wU6q5gP7kK — Beyoncé Daily (@YonceSource) September 21, 2020

Beyoncé & Jay-Z in NYC 🧡 pic.twitter.com/5ACuTGTdop — 𝐊 𝐞 𝐢 𝐫 𝐲 ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) September 21, 2020

Beyoncé & Jay-Z yesterday enjoying their evening at an Italian restaurant in NYC 💛 https://t.co/BhFn9VPcsp pic.twitter.com/faG646ZQ13 — 𝐊 𝐞 𝐢 𝐫 𝐲 ♡🐝 (@KEIRYYONCE) September 21, 2020

You Care: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spotted Out For Dinner With Solange In NYC was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: