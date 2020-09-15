CLOSE
Skai Jackson Wore This Sparkly Gown To Tango On ‘DWTS’ Debut

Skai Jackson Steals the Show on the Season Debut of 'Dancing With The Stars'

ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" - Season 29 - Season Premiere
Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Dancing With The Stars fans are in for a treat this season as it looks like this year’s competition will be one for the books! Among the season 29 contestants include Nelly, Jeannie Mai and “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, but the “star” to watch is none other than 18-year-old Skai Jackson, who made her debut by dancing the tango on the show’s premiere last night.

Showing off her incredible dance moves to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” alongside her partner, Alan Bersten, Skai definitely stole the show and brought so much energy to her performance! Her confidence and poise truly impressed the judges and earned her the first sevens of the night, bringing her total score to 21/30 which is one of the highest in the competition so far! Check out her tango below!

But her dance moves weren’t the only thing that caught everyone’s eye during the season premiere. The Disney channel alum hit all of her tango moves perfectly in a metallic and sequined high slit dress while serving face and confidence right into our living rooms!

“I feel like when you’re dancing, especially how we’re doing it on live television, you need to give that energy to the camera which is mainly with your face,” she recently told EW. “You can be doing the dance moves 100% but if your face looks confused it might ruin the dance. That’s something that me and my dance partner have been working on a lot — serving face with confidence and with that energy that people can read on-screen and off-screen.”

And Skai definitely gave us all of that and some last night, taking to Instagram  to share her excitement with fans following her performance. “I think we nailed it! @dancingabc,” Skai wrote as her caption on a picture of herself following her debut performance. “I had a blast dancing … make sure you guys vote for me next week!!” she added on Twitter.

The rest of the competition better watch out because it’s safe to say that Skai is coming for that mirror ball trophy by any means necessary.

Skai Jackson Wore This Sparkly Gown To Tango On ‘DWTS’ Debut  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

