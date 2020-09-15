RussRant: Do Something, Anything [VIDEO]

Russ Parr is fed up with Donald Trump and the current administration.
Between the pandemic and the climate crisis – there is plenty for our current administration to work on, but of course, nothing is happening!
Check out his rant to learn more about this below:
