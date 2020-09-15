CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

#RussRant: Do Something, Anything [VIDEO]

Russ Parr is fed up with Donald Trump and the current administration.

Between the pandemic and the climate crisis – there is plenty for our current administration to work on, but of course, nothing is happening!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

Check out his rant to learn more about this below:

View this post on Instagram

09/15/20

A post shared by The Russ Parr Morning Show (@russparrshow) on

 

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

HEAD TO THE RUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM

#RussRant: Do Something, Anything [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close