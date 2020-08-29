CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Gives Back Her Human Rights Award

US-BRITAIN-LITERATURE-HARRY POTTER-ROWLING

Source: GABRIEL BOUYS / Getty

J.K. Rowling, best known for writing the ‘Harry Potter’ book series, had recently shared views that are not in favor of transgender men and women.  Now, it is costing her an award in which she is returning.

Majic Listen Live Banner

That honor was a 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award that the famed author and film producer has given back to those who had awarded to her in the first place, according to Deadline.

Rowling also gave a statement on her website explaining why she is no longer keeping and accepting the honors.

From Complex:

Despite denying her transphobia, she essentially goes on to reiterate her belief that trans women aren’t women. She wrote that there is allegedly a “growing number” of “experts and “whisteblowers,” despite using only one dubious source in the article, that have expressed concern “about the huge rise in the numbers of girls wanting to transition.”

Rowling’s has caused her to lose the support of the ‘Harry Potter’ film series cast, several fans, and now those behind the Human Rights

Kerry Kennedy, the president of the group that features the awards, had issued a response to the famed author’s “deeply troubling transphobic tweets and statements” that took place during June of this year, which was also when LGBTQ Pride Month took place.

“On June 6, she tweeted an article headlined ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.’ She wrote glibly and dismissively about transgender identity: ‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud,’” writes Kennedy before adding that “Sex is not binary.”

Kennedy also speaks on how Rowling’s insults were “attacks upon the transgender community,” and that they do not reflect the “beliefs and values of RFK Human rights.”

Rowling has said that she “absolute refute[s] the accusation that I have trans people or wish them ill,” yet adds that the rights of trans are “radical.”

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of GABRIEL BOUYS and Getty Images

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

‘Harry Potter’ Author J.K. Rowling Gives Back Her Human Rights Award  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close