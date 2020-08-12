Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of Kandi Burruss Course

Beyond being a singer, songwriter, and a peach holder on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss is a businesswoman.

This fall students attending the College of Law at Georgia State University will be able to dive deep into the entrepreneur’s legal life to explore her way of business.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a press release, the school states the course is apart of the Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Initiative created in 2018 that prepares students for the growing entertainment industry.

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel, and more,” Professor Mo Ivory said. “I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

The law students will learn to work through deals and contracts that have built Burruss’s brand along with role-playing contract negotiations. Key players like her mother, attorneys, and her manager will also give pointers during the course.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Professor Ivory hopes that by studying the actress’s extensive career, “students will be able to develop skills in deal-making techniques, copyrights, trademarks, licensing, and endorsements, as well as recording, television, and film contracts.”

“Legal Life of…” series is one of Georgia State University College of Law’s unique initiatives. Last semester students learned the Legal Life of Ludacris.

“This class, and the entire Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Certificate program, gives students a real-world look into client representation, writing and interpreting contracts, negotiating deals, and the personal touch it takes to be successful in this practice area,” Ivory said. “These skills aren’t always taught in a traditional law school setting, and I’m looking forward to an exciting semester.”

“I am honored to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law,” Burruss said. “Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

DON’T MISS IT…

Tyrese Gibson Defends R. Kelly On Fat Joe’s IG Live

Viola Davis Approves of Her “WAP” Cameo That Hilariously Erased Kylie Jenner

Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel Jacobs

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of Kandi Burruss Course was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com