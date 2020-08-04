Peter Thomas Shares Details About Testing Positive For COVID-19

Peter Thomas revealed he’s been battling the coronavirus in his most recent Instagram post.

The former RHOA alum who was married to Cynthia Bailey, shared his terrifying journey with the virus, sharing that he’s been secluded to his bed for the past eight days after his diagnosis.

“Everybody told me take the COVID test five times, and I was negative five times. On the sixth time, I was positive,” he shared.

While some may not be taking the pandemic serious, he cautioned against that mind frame. “Wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing,” he said.

The popular owner of Sports One and Bar One believes he may have contracted the virus from fans.

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time, and they want me to have the mask off and they wanna hug on me ’cause they say they like me. I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures I’m praying to God that I’m not gonna get this thing. But it caught up to me,” he said.

“It’s the most excruciating pain I could think of,” he continued, explaining that his pain has been gastrointestinal.

“My stomach has been a complete wreck for the last eight days. Pain, constant cramping. Pain is crazy. Chills, all day all night, chills. Waking up in cold sweat. Constantly having to keep my body hydrated. No appetite, diarrhea, throwing up eight days in a row.”

He explained he will be bed-ridden for another week where he will have to pass two negative tests before he is allowed to interact with the public again.

“I can’t wait for this s–t to be over,” he concluded.

Wishing Peter a speedy recovery in battling the coronavirus!

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

