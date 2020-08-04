Odell Beckham Jr. Thinks The NFL Season Should Be Canceled Due To The Rona

The NFL season has barely seen the opening of training camp and already players have begun to opt out of the season out of concerns of the Coronavirus, but Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t want to simply opt out, he feels the season should be canceled entirely.

In an interview with the TMZ, the talented and sometimes disgruntled superstar wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns expressed his concern going into training camp and floated the idea that 2020 be the first football-less year in decades.

“I just feel like the season shouldn’t happen,” the Cleveland Browns star told WSJ. Magazine… “and I’m prepared for it to not happen and I wouldn’t mind not having it.”

It’s important to note the WSJ interview took place just before the NFLPA reached an agreement with the league about COVID protocol on July 24 — and Odell reported to training camp on July 28.

Still, OBJ isn’t contemplating opting out the 2020 season and actually had some of his fears put to rest given the Browns COVID-10 prevention protocols around the facility. But from the sounds of things, he isn’t to keen on getting a potentially life threatening season underway even though the NBA and MLB have already resumed play in their respective sports.

“Obviously with everything that’s going on, it doesn’t make sense why we’re trying to do this. I can understand basketball was already in the playoffs.” “Five-on-five basketball in an arena is going to be more intense than regular-season games. Hooping is different than playing an eleven-on-eleven contact sport where there’s 80 people in a locker room.” “ We’re not ready for football season. So why are we trying to push forward?” OBJ then put the blame at the feet of the club owners who obviously don’t want to lose out on any kind of revenue even though they’ve got billions in the stash. “It’s obviously for their money. And that bothers me because there’s always been this — and I hate saying it like that — but the owners’ [attitude is], Oh we own you guys, and just kind of that unfairness going on that they don’t see us as human.” He’s not wrong. Though so far the NBA has been able to avoid any COVID-19 infections (fingers crossed), the MLB experienced new infections almost out the gate when the Miami Marlins suddenly had an explosion of positive tests amongst it’s players and staff which was eventually followed by players on the St. Louis Cardinals suddenly catching the Rona. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had already suggested that should three or four teams have to be quarantined for COVID-19 cases that the season would be canceled. We already have two on the sideline. One more COVID infected crew could put an end to the already shortened season. Keep in mind that baseball is basically a sport that practices social distancing as opposed to football which is a full-contact sport and though the league is supposed to use new helmets with face shields to prevent possible spread of the Rona, it’s still a gamble that many players want no parts of.

