DISCUSSION: Would You Want Elon Musk’s Brain Chip in Your Head to Stream Music?

(FILE) Elon Musk acquires 1,200+ ventilators from China to help alleviate coronavirus COVID-19 short...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Elon Musk is always coming up with something new.  This time, it might have a lot of people scratching their heads a lot.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX among other companies is developing a way to stream music without headphones and devices through his startup called Neuralink.

Basically, it would be though a brain chip, giving new meaning to hearing songs in your head.

From Complex:

Neuralink is currently working on “computer-brain interfaces” that would “help humans keep pace with advanced artificial intelligence,” TechCrunch writes. Gossamer-thin wires (thinner than human hair) are implanted into the brain. The wires are then connected to an external computer, though the end goal is to be able to establish a wireless connection.

Musk says he did some tests on mice and apes in 2019 and plans to reveals more on the device next month.

He has been giving some hints on social media:

He has also been responding to inquiries in regards to this chip as well:

He is so confident of this development of the brain chip, that he posted a job opening with an email address for Neuralink on his Twitter feed as mentioned right below.

So it appears that music is not the only feature of Neuralink with this new particular technology.  The goal, according to Musk, is to also “treat mental health issues like depression, addiction, obsessive compulsive disorder, and anxiety.”

Then there should be a merging of humans with Artificial Intelligence, according to Musk.

So would you consider giving this technology a shot once testing on humans is done and successful?

Click here to read more.

 

