They say love is pain and this Australian woman doesn’t care about how much it hurts!

Anika Craney, a shark documentary filmmaker was bitten on her left leg by a shark while swimming off a coast Fitzroy Island, near Cairns, Queensland, a city in Australia.

In the process of being prepared to be airlifted to the hospital, the 29-year-old was caught on camera saying, “I still love sharks! Sharks are beautiful!”

“I still love sharks! Sharks are beautiful!” A 29-year-old woman, who was reportedly attacked by a shark off Cairns in North Queensland this morning, appears in good spirits as she's taken to hospital for treatment. https://t.co/NsO1ZoCbiI #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/6BC0VbqdnW — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 14, 2020

Complex reported the day of the shark attack, Craney was actually relaxing and swimming on her day off from the shark documentary.

Currently, she is in stable condition and officials believe she is “more worried about missing out on the adventure then the injuries.”

Sounds About White: Woman Says “I Still Love Sharks” After Being Attacked By One [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com