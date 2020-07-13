Karl Kani’s clothing legacy is already cemented, but new offerings show the brand’s still got it.

The brand’s latest collection, dubbed, “A Summer Love Story” makes sure everything you need for the warmer months and chilly nights will be super fresh. The offering features some tye die print tees for the men– or ladies if they’re a fan of oversized tees. For the ladies, there’s classic crop tops with the famous Kani logo across the front and matching skirts. The soft blues, oranges, and purples are reminiscent of summer sunsets.

If you’re into patterns, Kani’s got you covered there with bandana prints, tie-dye, and camo in lighter hues to help you get fits off. And if you need a clean bucket hat to set it off, look no further. All the pieces maintain the integrity of the brand’s beginnings in fresh new and modern ways– some even include influences from basketball and baseball.

The Brooklyn native, born Carl Williams, has always stayed true to his roots, even as a kid from Brooklyn, who rose to crazy prominence with his fashion flair in the 90s.

“Karl Kani has truly gone from rags to riches. Known as the God Father of Urban Wear, he now finds himself looking over the billion dollar industry that he inspired. He is a visionary of many first…the first to develop the baggy jean concept, the first urban fashion company to employ an all-black sales force, and the first designer to host a fashion show at the White House during President Bill Clinton’s term,” reads his bio on his official site.

You can shop some of the classics like tracksuits, logo tees, and shirts with nods to Tupac on the webstore here. Oh, and if you’re looking to add more personality to your mask collection, those are available too.

Karl Kani’s Latest Collection Can Help Take Your Summer ‘Fits To The Next Level was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: