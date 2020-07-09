Governor Hogan Says Maryland’s Election For November Will Be In-Person

Gov. Larry Hogan has announced that all polling places in Maryland will do in person voting for November. Hogan plans to abandon its vote-by-mail election and require state elections officials to mail eligible voters applications for absentee ballots.

During an interview on WBAL, Governor Hogan said: “Mistakes were definitely made, it was unacceptable and inexcusable that they screwed up so much.”

The governor adds that at all polling places “we would provide PPE and protective equipment and sanitation and all the CDC guidelines to make sure people are safe.”

Instead of ballots being mailed to voters, they would receive applications for absentee ballots. Those who do not want to vote in person could fill out an absentee ballot and then mail it.

