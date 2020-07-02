Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black Woman During Argument, “You Black But Acting White!”

Another day, another “police officer” abusing their power and assaulting a citizen.

A new viral video is making its rounds through the internet and it is very difficult to watch. In the clip, a Black woman can be seen arguing with the attacker cop seemingly about something that another officer did or said to her.

“You’re black. You’re acting like you’re white but you’re really black. What you gonna do?”

That’s when everything goes left. Again, the video is not bloody, but we recognize that it can be very triggering. Please protect yourself from trauma.

